Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In A White Miniskirt & Crop Top On A Tennis Court

Blond bombshell Rosanna Arkle thrilled her 5.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap taken on a tennis court outside. Rosanna didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she was sprawled out on a blue tennis court with crisp white lines painted around her.

Rosanna flaunted her fit figure in a white miniskirt that left little to the imagination. The waistband sat low on her hips, leaving her flat stomach exposed, and showed off plenty of her toned thighs as well. She had her legs slightly elevated so her miniskirt rode up, putting even more of her shapely thighs on display.

She paired the white miniskirt with a simple crop top that had short sleeves and a collar. The Nike logo was visible on one sleeve in silver, and the white hue looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Rosanna finished off the ensemble with a matching headband that kept her blond locks pushed away from her face. Her hair was spread out on the blue tennis court beneath her, and the sun captured some of the strands, illuminating her silky tresses. She held a white tennis racket in her hands, and she looked like a bronzed goddess in her monochromatic ensemble. She also had a sweatband on one of her forearms.

Despite being on the tennis court, Rosanna still had a full face of makeup on. She appeared to have a hint of highlighter to accentuate her naturally stunning bone structure, as her face was illuminated in the sunshine. She also had what seemed like a soft reddish gloss on her lips, adding dimension to her plump pout.

She paired the smoking-hot snap with a simple caption, and her followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling picture. The post racked up over 9,100 likes within just two hours. It also racked up 128 comments from her eager fans within the same time span.

“You look amazing beautiful,” one fan remarked, followed by a heart emoji.

“I want to play lord you’re so unbelievably gorgeous,” another follower added.

“Cover of Sports Illustrated? Yeah!” a third fan commented.

“I dont think you getting any more beautiful is possible,” another follower wrote.

Whether she’s rocking athletic attire or swimwear, Rosanna loves to flaunt her bombshell body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rosanna shared a sizzling snap in which she rocked a black bikini that showed off a serious amount of side boob. She paired the bikini top with matching string bottoms, which she flirtatiously played around with as she posed for the picture.