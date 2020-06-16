‘Walking Dead’ Actor Khary Payton Announces On Instagram That His Son Is Trans

In the heartfelt post, Khary Payton confirmed that he would stand by his son's side no matter what.

Khary Payton, who plays Ezekiel in AMC’s The Walking Dead, has shared a very personal post to his official Instagram account today. Showing an image of his son, Payton revealed that Karter was trans.

The picture showed Karter smiling at the camera as he gave the thumbs up. Wearing a yellow shirt and protective gear, including a helmet over his long brown curls, it looked like the youngster was ready to ride a bike or go skateboarding.

In the long caption, Payton revealed that his son was one of the “most happy, well-adjusted individuals” that he had encountered. He then went on to explain how Kater chose his name, spelling it with a K to match his father’s name.

“He chose it. You see, he was born female but has always identified as a boy,” Payton explained further before confirming that he had the go-ahead from Karter to make the social media announcement.

“There is nothing more beautiful than watching your child feel the joy of exploring what it means to be true to themselves. This is his journey, and I am here for it.”

While the announcement was a positive affirmation of Payton’s support for his trans son, he did also acknowledge that it could be a difficult journey for Karter. He wrote of having spoken to his son about those who would be critical of him. However, Karter insisted that he could handle any trolls that came his way in the future.

Those within the Walking Dead universe were quick to offer up their support after Payton made the announcement.

“Hey Karter!!” Tom Payne said, adding several emoji including the LGBTQ pride flag to his comment.

“YES KARTER! Beautiful,” added Eleanor Matsuura, who plays Yumiko in The Walking Dead.

“Karter we love you! You are incredible,” commented Samantha Morton.

Other celebrities and fans also offered their support.

“Karter, you seem like a pretty cool kid! Trolls are grumpy because their hearts don’t see the light of day, if anything, I feel sad for them. Keep shining!” a fan offered in encouragement.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has recently stood behind Payton and other actors of color in their TV series as the Black Lives Matter movement has swept the globe ahead after the death of George Floyd. As the network came under fire by those opposing the movement, AMC stood firm in their beliefs and insisted that some followers needed to “educate” themselves regarding their stance.