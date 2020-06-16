Laci Kay Somers Rocks A Skimpy Orange Bikini For Sizzling Instagram Video

Laci Kay Somers tantalized her 10.8 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot video in which she strutted down a desert road wearing nothing but a sexy orange bikini. She didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the video was filmed, but the road stretched out behind her, with a mountain range visible in the background. The sky above was a pale hue, transforming into a soft orange shade near the horizon.

Laci transformed the stretch of road into her own personal catwalk as she showcased her curvaceous figure. She rocked a unique bright orange bikini top that had sleeves which came all the way to her elbows. The neckline was seriously revealing, showing off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. The bikini top featured a tie across the chest that connected the two halves of the top, and also showed off her ample assets to perfection.

She paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that had a simple yet sexy silhouette. They dipped low in the front, leaving plenty of Laci’s flat stomach on display, and stretched high over her hips on the sides. The high-cut style elongated her legs, and at one point in the video, Laci tugged at the sides in a seductive fashion.

At the beginning of the video, her shoes were visible, and she appeared to have added a few extra inches to her height with some high heels with see-through tops. She walked towards the camera in the video, swaying her hips from side to side as she showcased her voluptuous figure.

Her long blond locks were styled in soft waves and they blew in the wind as she walked. Her beauty look was glamorous, with what looked like a soft pink shade on her lips and a subtle smoky eye that gave her a seductive vibe.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the video, and the post racked up over 64,000 views within just one hour. It also received a staggering 832 comments in the same time span from her eager fans.

“Just gorgeous love that bikini,” one fan wrote, followed by two flame emoji.

“I can’t wait to see more and more of the Vegas content,” another fan commented, referencing Laci’s caption.

“You look stunning,” another follower added.

“You’re so so unbelievably sweet so gorgeous a goddess!” a fourth fan wrote.

Laci has been using her Instagram story posts to tantalize her followers as well. As The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell has been sharing snippets from her time in Las Vegas, including a smoking-hot snap in which she rocked a cheetah-print top and a minuscule brown thong, which she wore underneath a pair of tight jeans that she had slid down her legs.