Video Reportedly Shows Black Houston Man Dead Hanging From Tree, Policing Investigating Death As Homicide

Video from Houston reportedly showed a black man dead hanging from a tree, a death that police are investigating as a potential homicide.

This is the third death of a black man under similar circumstances in a matter of weeks, prompting activists to call for a wider investigation.

As the Houston Chronicle reported, the man’s body was found outside a store in the city’s Shady Acres community in the morning on Monday. Video that spread on social media showed the man’s body hanging from a low branch on a tree near a field. The video showed a large group of emergency responders, including a Houston police car.

“Houston police homicide detectives are currently investigating, said Houston police spokesman Kese Smith,” the report noted. “No other details were available Monday afternoon, he said.”

The Houston man was not identified, and police have not offered further details about the man’s death.

Given the nature of the man’s death, as hanging had long been used as a means of lynching against black men, especially in Texas, many questioned whether the man found dead in Houston may have been targeted. His death comes amid growing racial tensions across the United States, with protests in hundreds of cities and towns in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Many who shared the video of the man’s body on social media questioned whether the man’s death could have been connected to a pair of similar deaths in Southern California in recent weeks. As The Associated Press reported, federal authorities are reviewing the deaths of two black men within roughly 50 miles of each other. Robert Fuller was found hanging from a tree in Palmdale, and Malcolm Harsch was found dead hanging from a tree in Victorville. Local officials said early indication in both cases pointed to suicide, but many have cast doubt on that ruling.

As The Inquisitr reported, Harsch’s family released a statement pushing back on initial indications that the man’s death was a suicide.

“Amidst the current racial tension and following the protesting the night prior to his body being discovered we were truly troubled to learn of his passing particularly of how his body was discovered,” the statement shared with VVNG read. “He is an African-American man whose body was found hanging from a tree! The deputy who called to confirm his death asked questions about drug or alcohol use, he made a statement about how the coronavirus has ‘hit people really hard’ and said that a USB cord was used to hang himself.”