‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Finale Air Date Is Reportedly Known But Not Yet Released

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead as well as the comic book series on which it is based. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid potential spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, with the advent of the coronavirus pandemic, AMC was forced to delay the Season 10 finale of its hit zombie apocalypse series, The Walking Dead. Instead, Episode 15 acted as a temporary finale as viewers eagerly awaited further news regarding when the final episode would become available. Now, Robert Kirkman has spoken to the YouTube channel Cartoonist Kayfabe and has offered up some encouraging news for fans.

“The old Walking Dead show will be coming back,” Kirkman said.

“We’ll be airing — I know dates. I don’t think they’re public… But we have the finale of [Season 10]… There will be more Walking Dead television for you to watch at some point in the future.”

Episode 15, which aired on April 5, saw pressure building between the communities and the antagonistic group, The Whisperers. After Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) killed their leader, the second in charge, Beta (Ryan Hurst) was bent on revenge. The episode ended on a cliffhanger that saw the communities under threat.

While this acted as a fairly good temporary Season 10 finale, there have been some hints that Episode 16 will certainly contain more jar-dropping action. Most noticeably, at the start of the month, Walking Dead executive producer and special effects artist, Greg Nicotero, revealed further information regarding Episode 16 to Fandom.

“It’s one of my favorite episodes of the season,” Nicotero said about the episode that he also directed.

“It tees us up so well for Season 11 that it’s a little agonizing for me to not be able to talk about it. The last two minutes of the finale are gonna just… people’s jaws are gonna drop.”

The tantalizing snippet has had TV fans speculating on what will happen next. Whereas, fans of the comic books are hoping it will mean the final concrete introduction of the Commonwealth, a community from the comics that are set to shake things up again once more within the Walking Dead universe.

As Metro pointed out, while there has been no recent news regarding the commencement of production since the coronavirus shutdown, with labor union representatives discussing the new COVID-19 safety protocol from June 9, it looks likely that things could start moving quickly.

However, until AMC makes an official announcement, fans of the TV series will just have to wait a little longer.