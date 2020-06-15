Skai Jackson Chooses Not To Extend Restraining Order Against Danielle Bregoli

Former Disney star Skai Jackson has chosen not to extend her restraining order against rapper Danielle Bregoli, more famously known as Bhad Bhabie after the latter entered rehab, TMZ reported on Monday.

“Because Danielle stopped threatening me after the Court ordered her to do so, and now that she’s made the decision to work on herself through rehab and therapy, I’m pleased that I don’t need to extend my restraining order,” Jackson told TMZ.

According to the article, the judge has already signed off on Jackson’s dismissal, so the order is reportedly already officially dropped and comes as a direct result of Bregoli choosing to get better.

That said, Jackson’s “dismissal was granted without prejudice,” which means she has the option to refile the order if they start feuding once again or if Bregoli resumes threatening the 18-year-old.

The Marvel Rising star told the outlet that if Bregoli resorted to her old bad habits, then things could get ugly again. However, Jackson seemed confident that Bregoli is making a change for the better.

“I think it’s great that Danielle is getting the help she feels she needs. I wish her nothing but the best on her road to recovery.”

The drama between the two teenagers first ignited over rapper NBA YoungBoy. Bregoli accused Jackson of creating a fake account to say nasty things about her after the two were spotted hanging out together.

Bregoli believed that the other teen had feelings for YoungBoy and was jealous of them hanging out together. She said Jackon was acting “sneaky.”

The “Bout That” singer then took to her Instagram account to threaten Jackson’s life.

Jackson took the death threat seriously and proceeded to file the restraining order. It mandated that the rapper stay at least 100 yards away from Jackson at all times.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Bregoli had checked herself into rehab earlier this month. She allegedly sought help for substance abuse and childhood trauma.

Jackson’s fans appeared supportive of her decision on social media, applauding her for her maturity. Several others voiced their distaste for Bregoli.

However, some of Bregoli’s fans accused Jackson of being scared since she waited until the other girl was in rehab before dropping the order.

“She wanted [sic] until she was in rehab to drop, she’s that scary,” said one person alongside a skull emoji.

“Girl, why would Skai, an intellectual, a Queen, be worried or scared about that little girl??” a fan of Jackson’s fired back.