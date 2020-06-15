Rachel Ward Stuns In A Cozy-Looking Lounge Wear With A Glass Of Wine By Her Side

Blond beauty Rachel Ward stunned her 602,000 Instagram followers with her latest post, a gorgeous snap in which she lounged in her kitchen in cozy-looking attire. The shot was captured in Manchester, United Kingdom, as the geotag indicated. Rachel perched atop a white countertop in a modern-looking kitchen. Several bottles of wine were placed on a shelf nearby, and she had a glass of white wine on the counter beside her. A bag of grapes was also visible on the counter.

The ensemble she wore was from the brand Glamify Fashion, and she made sure to tag their Instagram account in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The top of the lounge set was a simple crop top with a scooped neckline and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The garment was crafted from a fuzzy-looking fabric that seemed comfortable, and clung to Rachel’s toned figure. Her bronzed skin looked gorgeous against the pale cream-colored hue of the top.

She paired the crop top with high-waisted leggings that settled right at her natural waist, accentuating her slim figure. The pants were figure-hugging without being too tight, and showed off her toned legs. There was a ribbed cuff at the bottom of the pants, which were crafted from the same comfortable-looking fuzzy fabric as the crop top.

Rachel finished off the ensemble with a cream-colored sweater, although she allowed the garment to fall down her arms as she struck an effortless pose.

Rachel had bare feet in the shot, and kept her accessories to a minimum, adding a pair of small hoop earrings and nothing else. Her long blond locks tumbled down her back in soft curls, and she gazed right at the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

Rachel’s followers absolutely loved the stunning update, and the post received over 8,200 likes within three hours. It also racked up 178 comments within the same time span.

“This look is so gorgeous,” one follower remarked.

“Omg I love this set,” another fan added, loving Rachel’s at-home style.

“Stunning as always my gal,” a third fan wrote, followed by a duo of heart eyes emoji.

“Omg this is amazing,” another follower commented.

Whether she’s in cozy lounge wear or a cocktail dress, Rachel loves to show off her style and her toned figure. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Rachel shared a double update in which she rocked a gorgeous mini dress from the brand Comino Couture. The dress had a high neckline and long sleeves, and the belted waist showed off Rachel’s slim physique while the short hem flaunted her toned legs.