Amber Rose Shows Off Her Forehead Tattoo In Flirty Fashion Nova Ensemble

Amber Rose stunned in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared on Monday, June 15. In the seductive image, Amber flaunted her large forehead tattoo while wearing an all-white outfit that showcased her hourglass figure.

Though Amber did not tag the location of the photo, it appeared to be a beautiful day. Blue skies shone brightly overhead and contrasted with the greenery behind her. She looked to be on a balcony, and the sun hit her face at just the right angle.

She posed from the side, sitting down. She leaned against the one arm behind her, placing a finger on her other hand up to her ear. She seemed to wear a serious look on her face, her eyes looking directly at the camera lens and her lips slightly parted.

Her forehead ink — which bares the names of her two children, Slash and Bash (short for Sebastian) — was on full display. She wore her hair in her famous platinum buzzcut.

Amber sported an off-the-shoulder white sweatshirt that boasted red, blue, and black stripes on the collar. She paired the top with matching short shorts that barely covered her derriere.

For her jewelry, Amber accessorized with a diamond chain around her neck and multiple earrings in her ear.

Amber appeared to wear a face full of makeup, starting with her light brown brows, which appeared to be groomed and sculpted. It looked as if she wore a light dusting of champagne shimmer on her eyelids.

Her lush lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion, nearly hitting her brow bone. Her lower lashes seemed to be coated with black mascara.

Her cheekbones appeared to be contoured, making her cheekbones pop. It looked as if she wore a rosy pink gloss on her lips.

In the comments section of the post, fans eagerly told the model just how much they loved her latest look, showering her in praise and compliments.

Some were here for her Fashion Nova fit.

“Fashion nova bae I like this cute outfit,” commented one fan.

Others thought she looked like a Kardashian.

“U kinda resemble Kris Jenner,” mused a second social media user.

Others still commented on her overall look.

“She’s so fine loving this,” wrote a third person, ending their comment with alternating heart-eye emoji and smiley faces blowing kisses.

“U are so pretty,” said a fourth follower, adding two red hearts and a flame and heart-eye emoji.

As of press time, the sultry photo racked up more than 118,000 likes and more than 1,000 comments.