Alessandra Ambrosio Slays In A Retro Pink Swimsuit On The Beach

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio thrilled her 10.3 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling snap in which she showed off her toned figure in a retro-inspired swimsuit. Alessandra didn’t include a geotag on the post that specified where the shot was taken, but she appeared to be on a beach, with the waves visible behind her. The photo was taken by Mario Sierra, who Alessandra made sure to tag in the picture.

The main component of Alessandra’s colorful ensemble was her pink printed one-piece Versace swimsuit. The swimsuit had a scooped neckline that showed off just a hint of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched over her shoulders. The entire swimsuit featured a botanical print in pink tones, and a figure was emblazoned on the chest in a vibrant yellow hue. The one-piece also appeared to have a belted detail that accentuated Alessandra’s slim physique.

Despite being on the beach, she topped the swimsuit with a bright pink jacket that blew in the wind around her. She draped the jacket over herself but allowed it to slide down her body slightly, leaving some of her arms exposed. Small black buttons went up one side of the coat, and it had several large pockets.

She finished off the ensemble by pulling her brunette locks up into a ponytail or bun with a scrunchie, and adding a pair of sunglasses. She had a huge smile on her face as she posed for the camera and strutted her stuff down the beach.

The photo was cropped above Alessandra’s knees, meaning only a sliver of her long legs were visible. However, the high-cut sides of her swimsuit elongated her legs even more, and there was still plenty in the sexy snap for her followers to love.

Alessandra’s sun-kissed skin glowed in the natural sunlight, and her fans couldn’t get enough of the picture. The post racked up over 39,300 likes within three hours, and also received 268 comments from her eager fans.

“Pink is your color!” one fan exclaimed, loving the vibrant hue on the Brazilian beauty.

“Feelin the 90’s vibe,” another fan added.

“Great outfit! Very vibrant colors!” one follower wrote.

“Wow that’s what I call beautiful and sexy!” another follower remarked.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra showcased her toned figure in another one-piece swimsuit, although it was a metallic gold hue rather than bright pink. The picture was taken in Malibu, California, as the geotag indicated, and showed Alessandra from behind as she sat on the sand and gazed out at the ocean.