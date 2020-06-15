Patti Stanger Wonders If ‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is Mentally Ill Or An ‘Alcoholic’ After Coronavirus Comments

Patti Stanger spoke out against the Bravo star on a podcast.

Patti Stanger is taking aim at Kelly Dodd for the many bizarre comments she made in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.

After the Real Housewives of Orange County cast member suggested that COVID-19 is “God’s way of thinning the herd” and claimed, incorrectly, that “no one is dying of Coronavirus in Orange County,” the former Millionaire Matchmaker star appeared on the Hot Takes & Deep Dives With Jess Rothschild podcast, where she addressed the reality star’s antics.

According to a June 14 report from All About the Real Housewives, Patti was asked, “Have you been following Kelly Dodd [and] what she’s been posting on Instagram [about coronavirus]?”

“She and I do not get along, by the way. We used to be friends,” Patti replied.

Patti then said that she saw that Kelly had ventured out to the mall in Southern California, where she shared a video on her social media page and told her fans and followers that everything was open and that she and her fellow Orange County citizens were now able to drink.

“I saw that, and I was thinking to myself, ‘OK, are you mentally ill? Like, do you know what’s going on?’ I know people that died. Like, are you mentally ill?” Patti wondered. “She’s like an alcoholic.”

Patti continued to say that she felt that something was wrong with Kelly before noting that Kelly doesn’t seem to be watching the news or educating herself in regard to what is actually happening around the world. She went on to say that if Kelly doesn’t know what she’s talking about, she shouldn’t be talking at all.

“Please don’t speak. Like, we’re not here to party like it’s 1999,” Patti shared.

As fans have likely seen, Kelly has been facing a ton of backlash due to the comments that have been made in regard to the coronavirus, even though she offered an apology for suggesting that God was “thinning the herd.”

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly shared a number of questionable statements on her social media account in recent months, including a comment about how glad she was to be in a restaurant with her mother and daughter and not having to wear a mask.

As Us Weekly magazine reported at the time, Kelly also shared a telling meme on her Instagram account in which it was said that it wasn’t the government’s job to protect her health.