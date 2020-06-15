Howard Stern Speaks Out On Blackface Controversy, Says Donald Trump & His Son Should Go To ‘Psychotherapy’

Howard Stern slammed Donald Trump Jr. on a recent episode of his Sirius XM radio show for discussing his blackface controversy instead of more pressing issues, such as the Black Lives Matter movement, Hollywood Life reported on Monday.

He accused both President Donald Trump and his son of having mental health issues, adding that it “distresses” him “that Donald Trump Jr. and Donald themselves won’t go into psychotherapy and change.”

The drama first began when a video showing Stern wearing blackface and using the n-word liberally during a sketch resurfaced on social media. The clip was spliced together with a segment of Stern visiting The View and saying he would never use the racial slur.

In 1993, Ted Danson wore blackface while appearing on his former girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg’s Friar Club Roast. The shock jock claimed that his 27-year-old sketch was meant to be a satirical take on the incident between Danson and Goldberg.

Trump Jr. retweeted the video on his Twitter page and wrote, “Yikes! NSFW: Howard Stern says N-word too many times during awful blackface impression that should have Libs yelling ‘CANCEL!'”

During the June 15 episode of his radio show, Stern said he did not believe he was a “bad guy,” and that the sketch was old news.

He added that there were far more important things to worry about than concentrating on him for stuff he’s done in the past, mainly because, “They’re all out there. There’s nothing new here. We all know.”

Stern followed up by saying it disturbs him that the Trumps think he has any actual influence and felt that they should instead focus on the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing protests.

The 66-year-old later acknowledged his former friendship with the Trump family. He said that the president had previously been on The Howard Stern Show “27 times,” and that “Donnie Junior” had also appeared.

“On TV he said, ‘I’m really disappointed in Howard, he’s changed,’ that I’ve gone Hollywood. Which is it? Do you want me to get in blackface and make fun of Ted Danson? I have changed… I remember how badly Donald Jr. wanted to take a picture with me.”

Stern confessed that if he were going to create a satire of the Danson incident in this day and age, he would not “go about it the same way.”

The former America’s Got Talent judge has been vocal about his disdain for the Trump family in the past. Earlier this year, he officially endorsed Joe Biden for the 2020 presidential election. In April, he even went as far as to say he did not think there was anyone left who would vote for Trump.