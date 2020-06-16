Former ‘RHONY’ Star Kelly Bensimon Flaunts Incredible Figure In Navy Blue Bikini

Kelly Bensimon flaunted her fit figure in another scorching Instagram post. The post consisted of four images that saw Kelly in a flattering blue bikini.

The first shot in the set captured the former Real Housewives of New York City star posed in front of several large rocks. She did not use a specific geotag in the post that shared her location with fans, but in her caption, she mentioned that she was missing her “Florida vibes.” The sun illuminated the model’s figure and helped her honey-dyed highlights pop.

Kelly opted for a skimpy bikini by Melissa Odabash that showcased her slender figure. Its top boasted tiny triangle cups and appeared to tie around her neck in a halter-style. The swimsuit’s cups were spaced far apart and showcased her tanned collar and shoulders. The bottom of the garment wrapped tightly around her ribs and pushed up her chest even further.

Kelly’s lower-half was just as hot and matched the top to perfection. She wore the bottoms low on her waist, which left her taut tummy well on display. Its sides had a high cut and showed off her slender stems. The bottoms were adorned with gold clasps, which gave the swimsuit a flirty and sexy vibe. She placed one hand on her thigh and gathered a few strands of hair in her opposite hand.

The second photo in the series captured Kelly at an up-close and personal angle. She was sporting the same, sexy outfit, and looked into the camera with a slight smile. The reality star appeared to be walking toward the camera, and her arms swayed to the side. She did not go skimpy on the jewelry and wore several necklaces by Veronique Gabai on her collar, including one that fell between her cleavage. Kelly also sported a pair of earrings and bracelets to match.

The third photo showed her posed in profile and in the last, she made a splash in the water. Kelly wore her shoulder-length tresses with a middle part and went for a natural look. She did not appear to be wearing much makeup, aside from an application of mascara and eyeliner.

The update has attracted plenty of attention from her fans with over 900 likes and 40-plus comments in a few short hours. Most of Kelly’s were quick to comment on her bikini body, while countless others simply used their favorite emoji.

“Just doesn’t get any HOTTER then you,” one follower commented.

“Now for some sexy NYC shots! Bikinis and balconies?” another social media user gushed.

Another called the shot “simply breathtaking.”