Faith Stowers Doesn’t Think Jax Taylor Should Have A Platform Like ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Faith Stowers is revealing her thoughts about Jax Taylor's Bravo future.

Faith Stowers isn’t so sure that Vanderpump Rules needs someone like Jax Taylor.

After admitting during a new interview with Jax has always been “entertaining” on the Bravo reality series, Faith acknowledged that her former hookup has said a lot of “rude and mean” things since the show began in January 2013, which she believes is quite sad to see.

“We can’t afford to have that in America. We can’t afford to have that anywhere,” Faith told Hollywood Life on June 15. “I don’t think that Jax should be on that platform, but that’s not my call.

According to Faith, she doesn’t wish to see anyone fired from Vanderpump Rules but also believes that there should be some changes taking place within the cast. After all, as the series’ only African American cast member, she experienced what she described as racism during her season-long stint on the show and hopes to see the show grow and evolve in the coming years as the move on from Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, who were fired last week after being accused of racially-charged behavior in past years.

While Faith said that she never declared that Jax was a racist, or that Stassi and Kristen were racists, she said that Stassi and Kristen appeared to have been fired for something that Jax also participated in as he remained on the series’ cast.

“Bravo fired Kristen due to tweets and Jax has similar tweets, as well, saying that I am wanted for car theft. He was standing behind the same narrative,” she explained, adding that Jax should be “held accountable, as well.”

As for what that accountability will look like, Faith said she doesn’t know if Jax should be fired before adding that “certain things” need to happen behind the scenes in order for a positive change to be evident amongst the group of men and women who ultimately return to Vanderpump Rules for filming on Season 9 in the coming months.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Faith appeared on an episode of AfterBuzz TV last week, via a report from The Sun, where she accused Jax’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, of hurling a racial insult at her during a feud that occurred during a phone conversation after she learned Faith had slept with Jax when they were dating years ago.

“I heard her say, ‘You a nappy-headed h*!'” Faith recalled. “You can call me a h*, but don’t call me a nappy-headed h*.”