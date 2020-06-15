Blac Chyna Flashes Her Bare Leg In Lace-Up Pants

Blac Chyna wowed her 16.3 million Instagram followers with one of her latest uploads, posing in a sparkly bronze ensemble that flaunted her bare leg.

The former reality star, 32, looked directly at the camera with heavy-lidded, bedroom eyes. She sat on a set of stairs, one arm stretched out, her hand on her knee. Her other arm fell down next to her, her hand on one step.

Chyna sported a copper-colored crop top that shimmered in the light. The top laced up the side, showing off a glimpse at her sideboob. Though the garment featured a modest neckline, the fabric stretched across her chest, showcasing her buxom bust. The shirt ended just below her chest, enough to catch a peek at her toned midriff.

The shimmering pants, which matched the top in color and fabric, rode up high on her stomach, obscuring her belly button from view. The skintight pants boasted the same cut-out as the top, this time starting at her waist and ending at the hem. This put Chyna’s bare leg on display and gave the photo a sultry, sexy feel.

She paired the Fashion Nova fit with strappy black stilettos and a tan Louis Vuitton purse.

Chyna wore her hair in a pink ponytail, her tresses tightly slicked back. Her locks were a hue reminiscent of pink lemonade; they tumbled down her back in waves.

Chyna’s makeup palette appeared to match her hair, as her lids and lips seemed to be coated with the same pink shade as her locks.

Her lush lashes fanned out and curled upwards in dramatic fashion, giving her a cat-eye appearance. She seemed to wear heavy black liner on her lids, as well as on her waterline. Her lower lashes appeared to be swiped with black mascara.

Her cheekbones looked to be contoured, bronzed, and highlighted, making her cheekbones pop.

Chyna’s followers filled the comments section of the post with compliments and praise for the model. While some simply chose to comment with rows of flame, heart-eye, and heart emoji, other fans wrote the star lengthier messages.

“Yo chy you gotta chill,” said one follower in awe, including four flame emoji.

“THAT girl,” added another social media user, punctuating their comment with two clapping emoji.

“Snapped like a bag of peas!!” exclaimed a third fan.

“You are amazingly gorgeous,” replied a fourth person.

At the time of this writing, the post racked up more than 37,000 likes and over 300 comments.