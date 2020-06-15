Jesy Nelson Celebrates 29th Birthday At Home In Cut-Out Black Dress With Thigh-High Slit

Jesy Nelson — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a photo that was taken on her birthday. The popstar turned 29 years of age on June 14 and made sure her fashion game was on point for the big day.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a black cut-out dress that displayed her decolletage and toned stomach. The garment fell down to her ankles and included a thigh-high slit. To complete the ensemble, she wore black heels that featured Yves Saint Laurent’s logo in gold and accessorized herself with a couple of rings and a necklace. Nelson rocked pointy acrylic nails with a coat of polish and styled her long straight light brown hair down for the occasion. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied lipstick, mascara, eyeshadow, and eyeliner.

The singer posted two bits of content within one post.

In the first frame, Nelson posed in a snapshot that showed off her look from head to toe. The X Factor winner was captured in front of a number of different colored balloons and a huge gold stand that displayed her age. She placed both arms beside her and looked directly at the camera lens with her lips parted.

In the next slide, Nelson shared a video clip that showed off the room that was decorated with balloons, a large gold sign with her initial, a revolving birthday cake on a white stand, and the “29” sign.

Nelson didn’t add a geotag with her upload. However, she spent her birthday at home during the lockdown that is taking place in the United Kingdom.

In the span of three hours, her post racked up more than 436,000 likes and over 6,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“OMG YOU LOOK STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“Omg, you look so beautiful,” another devotee shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Hope you had an amazing birthday beautiful, love u,” remarked a third fan.

“Literally the most beautiful girl in the world,” a fourth admirer commented.

According to Famous Birthdays, Nelson is the fourth most popular star born on June 14.

The entertainer is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted a throwback photo of herself taken from when she was on tour. Nelson wore a long-sleeved sheer black top paired with leather hot pants of the same color. She opted for fishnet tights underneath and wrapped a black leather belt that had studs embroidered all over around her waist. To complete the outfit, she sported black leather thigh-high boots.