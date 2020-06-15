Kaitlyn Bristowe’s ‘Bachelorette’ Season Is Back, Prompting Cringing & Joking From Shawn Booth & Nick Viall

Usually, ABC would be airing a new season of The Bachelorette right now, but the coronavirus pandemic has put that on hold. In its place, the network has started airing old seasons in a condensed version each Monday night. This week, it’s Kaitlyn Bristowe’s turn and it sounds as if she and others connected to the season are already cringing over what’s to come.

Kaitlyn’s season originally aired in 2015 and contained a number of wild moments. As fans may recall, Kaitlyn and Britt Nilsson both had an opportunity to look for love, and the guys of their season needed to pick one or the other on the first night. Kaitlyn edged out Britt and went on to hand out roses.

Shawn Booth was an early frontrunner, but things got a bit wild when former contestant Nick Viall showed up. The Bachelorette fans will also remember that Kaitlyn’s slate of bachelors contained several other guys who are still quite popular within the franchise. For example, Jared Haibon was eliminated just before hometowns, and Ben Higgins got an overnight date. Tanner Tolbert was also one of Kaitlyn’s bachelors, and he went on to find love with Jade Roper on Bachelor in Paradise.

At the end of Kaitlyn’s season, she did find love and was engaged for quite some time. Unfortunately, that relationship ended in 2018. Shortly after that split, she started dating Jason Tartick from Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The two are doing well now, and seem to be headed toward an engagement.

Ahead of Monday night’s episode revisiting her season, Kaitlyn shared a photo and lengthy note via her Instagram page. She admitted that she considered not watching the upcoming show, and she knows it will be emotional and hard to watch. Despite that, she’s hoping to look back at it all with a sense of gratitude. Not only that, but apparently there’s a fun ending involving her current beau Jason.

Just what is the big ending she teased? Host Chris Harrison posted a teaser for Monday’s show via his Instagram page too, and he hinted at whatever it is that’s coming.

“Stay tuned for the end when I catch up with Kaitlyn and @jason_tartick and give her the biggest surprise of her life!” Chris teased.

Some The Bachelorette fans speculated that perhaps this enticing ending would show Jason proposing to Kaitlyn. She might not necessarily want her second engagement to happen that way, but it does sound as if viewers will want to make sure to watch the last few moments regardless.

Nick shared a teaser about Monday night’s trip down memory lane via his Instagram page too. It looks like Nick is also dreading this one a bit, an understandable feeling given how it ended for him. However, it does seem that he’s able to look back and mostly laugh about the painful, awkward moments he endured.

Shawn and Nick did not get along very well during this battle for Kaitlyn’s final rose. Since ending his relationship with Kaitlyn, Shawn hasn’t stayed all that involved in the world of “Bachelor Nation.” However, as Us Weekly noted, Shawn did teasingly comment on Nick’s post. Shawn referenced Nick as “other guy,” a nod to the friction between them during that season of The Bachelorette.

This run of revisiting prior seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will continue throughout much of the summer. However, ABC still intends to film Clare Crawley’s season, hopefully soon. In addition, the network has already announced that Matt James will be The Bachelor this winter.

Will the network manage to showcase a more cringe-worthy season than Kaitlyn’s during this encore run of episodes? Despite some tough moments along the way, The Bachelorette star has said she’s in a fantastic place now and it looks like she’s ready to face whatever is thrown at her Monday night.