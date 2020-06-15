Lauren Drain Shows Off Pert Derriere In Cheeky Bikini While Posing On A Boat

On Monday, June 15, American fitness model Lauren Drain uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 3.8 million followers to enjoy.

The photo showed the 34-year-old posing on a small boat, that was traveling through a beautiful body of water. A pile of shoes had been placed in the corner of the boat. According to the post’s geotag, the location of the photoshoot was Exuma, which is located in the Bahamas.

Lauren stood next to the instrument panel and placed one of her hands on top of the steering wheel. She faced away from the photographer, as she arched her back and spread her legs. The registered nurse turned her head, as she parted her full lips.

She sizzled in a black-and-white bikini that left little to the imagination. The cheeky bottoms accentuated her pert derriere and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The mother-of-one finished off the sexy look with a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Lauren’s blond hair looked tousled and windblown. The model did not appear to be wearing any makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine.

In the caption, the social media sensation encouraged her followers to take control of their lives, even if their past situations were less than ideal.

Fans flocked to the comments section to let Lauren know that they appreciated her message.

“Love this! I am 100% a product of hard work and effort. I wasn’t dealt a great hand growing up but I was able to ante up and do something good for myself!” wrote one commenter.

“Wise words…. thank you for sharing!!!” added another Instagram user.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely [b]eautiful,” gushed a fan, adding a trail of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Wow you’re simply [amazing],” remarked a different devotee.

Lauren has not yet responded to the comments. The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 16,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she drove fans wild by uploading a picture, in which she wore an orange crochet two-piece. That post has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.