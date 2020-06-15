Kara Del Toro Flaunts Fit Figure In Tiny Black Panties

Kara Del Toro flaunted her gym-honed figure in a sexy, all-black outfit that highlighted her curves in the best way possible. The new update consisted of two new photos that were an instant hit with the model’s 1.5 million fans.

The first photo in the set captured the model posed in the center of the frame. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but she stood in a doorway that was lined with white trim. The room at her back was painted white, and the wall on her side was purple. The model crossed her arms and stared into the distance with her lips slightly parted.

Kara flaunted her fit figure in a tiny black babydoll top with a plunging neckline that offered a free tease of cleavage. Its body had ruched fabric that gave the garment a flirty vibe. The shirt boasted capped sleeves that fell off of her shoulders and left her tanned arms well on display. It was hard to tell where the piece was cropped because Kara had her arms folded in front of her figure.

Her bottoms were just as hot and had stretchy fabric that sat high on her hips. The cut of the panties drew attention to her toned midsection and also left her tanned thighs well on display. The second shot captured Kara posed in profile. In the snapshot, she altered her post slightly and leaned her booty and back against the door frame and stretched her arms over her head. It looked like the garment had several holes that exposed a white fabric underneath.

A tag on the photo indicated that Kara’s sexy attire was from Boohoo, a popular online retailer. In her caption, Kara shared with her followers that she was checking on her neighbors. It appeared as though she just got out of the shower and wore a white towel on the top of her head. She added a gold necklace and hoop earrings to match, finishing off the sultry ensemble.

Kara sported a striking application of makeup that helped highlight her gorgeous features and the look appeared to include defined brows, eyeliner, mascara, blush, a shimmery highlighter, and blush.

The upload has been met with plenty of love from fans with over 6,000 likes and 60-plus comments. Most fans complimented the model on her picture-perfect figure while many others commented with emoji,

“You’re so Gorgeous,” one fan gushed with a few green heart emoji.

“What a nice neighbor,” a second follower wrote.

“You always looking breathtaking my heartbeats fastly, when i see you,” another social media user added.