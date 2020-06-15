Abby Dowse Bares Cleavage In Completely Sheer, Black Lingerie Set On Instagram

Abby Dowse showed off her body in the best way in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a close-up selfie on her feed that captured her curves in a completely sheer, black lingerie set as she relaxed beside her couch. The high angle put her cleavage and flat tummy on display, much to the delight of Abby’s fans.

The photo showed Abby leaning back on a white couch, though she sat on a tile floor. Behind her, more white furniture, including a table and an ottoman, could be seen. Sunlight appeared to be pouring into the room from somewhere off-camera as the rays washed over Abby and caused her tan skin to glow. She looked as radiant as ever in her tiny lingerie.

Abby’s look featured a triangle-shaped bralette in a sheer black, polka dotted material with a black lace trim. The bra plunged low onto Abby’s chest, putting her ample cleavage on show. In addition, the see-through cups gave fans a NSFW view of her breasts.

Abby’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching high-cut thong. The sheer fabric once again allowed fans to see her abs. The sides came up above Abby’s hips and drew attention to her curvy waist. The babe’s long, lean legs were also exposed.

Abby finished the set with some black over-the-knee socks in a thick but sheer black fabric, as well as a silver necklace, a small bracelet, hoop earrings, and a ring on her finger. Much of her face was cut out of the image, but Abby’s lips were covered in a pink lipstick. Her long, blond hair fell over her shoulders in luscious waves.

Abby posed with one arm against the couch as she arched her back and stuck her chest out for the camera. She crossed her legs slightly, resting the other arm on her thigh. Abby parted her lips slightly as she snapped the photo.

The post garnered more than 6,500 likes and nearly 200 comments in under a day as fans expressed admiration for Abby in the comments section.

“You’re the ultimate,” one fan said with fire emoji.

“No words needed,” another user added.

“Beautiful set in a wonderful body,” a third fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“So cuteee,” a fourth fan said.

Abby always knows how to drive her fans wild. In another post this week, the model went for a yellow look as she sported more lacy lingerie, which her followers loved.