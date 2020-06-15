Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard Criticizes Coach Mike Gundy Over ‘Insensitive,’ ‘Unacceptable’ OAN T-Shirt

Oklahoma State University football coach Mike Gundy became the subject of headlines Monday afternoon after a photograph of him fishing while wearing a One America News (OAN) t-shirt made the rounds on social media. OSU’s star football player, senior Chuba Hubbard, expressed his displeasure at his coach’s choice in attire while retweeting the photograph, according to Bleacher Report.

CBS Sports writer Kyle Boone retweeted the picture of Gundy wearing the OAN t-shirt as he fished alongside his two sons. Hubbard saw Boone’s tweet and wrote a message to the country about his feelings on seeing his coach wearing the network’s symbol on his chest. The player, who decided to return to the team instead of joining the NFL draft after last season, sent a strong message to the coach and the university.

“I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.”

Hubbard’s words received almost 15,000 retweets and more than 61,000 likes on the popular social media network.

The running back wasn’t the only player who spoke out, either. Both linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga and offensive lineman Teven Jenkins retweeted Hubbard and expressed their support. Former OSU Cowboy Justice Hill, who was with the team from 2016-2018 and now plays for the Baltimore Ravens, noted that the program needed a change.

“OSU Athletics and University need major change. 100% support brotha,” tweeted Hill.

When somebody criticized the NFL player, Hill said most people don’t see the things that happen every day at the university, although he did not elaborate further or point to any specific incidents.

Losing Hubbard would be a blow to the program, since he was a Heisman candidate last season, finishing 8th in the voting for the prestigious college football award. He racked up 2,094 rushing yards along with 21 touchdowns for the year. For the 2020-2021 season, Hubbard is among the favorites to win the Heisman.

Currently, the team is back in Stillwater to begin voluntary practices during the summer. At least three players recently tested positive for COVID-19, The Oklahoman reported. Ogbongbemiga, who expressed his support for Hubbard, is one of the players who tested positive for the virus. Last season, he served as a team captain and is expected to be among the team’s leaders during the upcoming season. It is unclear if Hubbard is currently working out with the team.

Earlier this year, Gundy made headlines by calling COVID-19 the “Chinese Virus” and claiming he would bring the team back to the university’s facilities since the players were young, the implication being they would be safe from the illness. The coach later apologized for his comments.

The OAN is a small, right-wing news network that President Donald Trump has promoted several times on Twitter in recent weeks as his dissatisfaction with Fox News has grown.