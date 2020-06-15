Instagram Model Paige Spiranac Stuns In Tiny White Top While Inside A Golf Cart

Instagram model Paige Spiranac showcased her assets while inside a golf cart for her latest update. For the post, she wore a tight halter top that accentuated her cleavage along with a matching skirt.

Spiranac – who has been dubbed the “OG Insta Golf Girl” – has spent a lot of time out on the links since the lock down ended in her area, and was on the course again for her most recent post. She tagged her location at the Troon North Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, which is a club she frequents.

The 27-year-old was shielded from the sun as she sat inside a golf cart. In the background were some trees and a clear blue sky. Spiranac was captured from the knees up as she looked directly into the camera. She sat on the passenger side of the cart and rested her left elbow against the steering wheel and placed her hand against the side of her head. The golfer wore her long blond hair down and parted to the right with a pair of sunglasses nestled in her hair.

Spiranac sported a white halter top with a plunging neckline, and a small white golf skirt. The tight-fitting top embellished her curves and offered fans a glimpse of her ample bust. She appeared to have bright-red nail polish, and a light-pink lipstick applied. Spiranac had a small smirk across her beautiful face and her blue eyes popped in the photo. She added a caption that joked about always having to pause her golf game to take some pics.

The post was uploaded for the model’s 2.6 million Instagram followers on Monday afternoon, and over 99,000 of them showed their appreciation by hitting the “like” button in only three hours after it went live. She received an influx of over 1,600 comments in that short time. Fellow golfer Holly Sonders left three fire emoji in the comment section, and ESPN’s Ashley Brewer left a heart emoji.

“How. Are. You. This. Stunning,” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil wrote.

“‘Pics or didn’t happen’ comes to mind. Also, where’s the pushcart?” one fan replied.

“Gorgeous as always! I’m sure the round was fun too,” a follower commented.

“Doesn’t look like you played at all… no clubs on the cart,” one fan joked while adding a face-palm emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last week Spiranac uploaded another picture during a round. She sported a blue and red top that revealed her cleavage. That pic had over 160,000 likes.