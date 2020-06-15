Ex-‘RHOC’ Star Vicki Gunvalson Searches For New Home As She And Tamra Judge Prepare For Their New Show

Vicki Gunvalson appears to be ready for a fresh start.

Vicki Gunvalson is searching for a new home after announcing her exit from The Real Housewives of Orange County cast earlier this year.

Days after her former co-star, Tamra Judge, who also confirmed she would not be appearing on the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series earlier this year, teased fans of their new show, which began filming in February before being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, Vicki shared a number of posts on her Instagram Stories in which she revealed that she is hunting for a new place.

On June 15, Bravo’s The Daily Dish shared a number of photos taken from her Stories in which the interior and exterior of a home near the beach was featured.

“Sunday morning house hunting,” Vicki wrote in the caption of one of her photos, which included a look at the outside of the property. “Why not?”

Then, once inside of the home, Vicki gave her fans and followers a look inside the stunningly renovated and highly glamorous bathroom.

According to Vicki, the home she is interested in boasts beach access and an ocean view from each and every room, as well as a stylish terrace, several bedrooms, and a home office. It also has what she described as an incredible floor plan with a full bar downstairs and huge TV or game room.

As fans of the longtime reality star well know, Vicki just closed on a vacation property in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, where she’s been known to spend a lot of time with her fiancé, Steve Lodge, in recent yeas. So, if she purchases this home as well, she’s going to have two new beach houses two enjoy.

Following the purchase of her vacation property, Vicki said that after vacationing in Puerto Vallarta for the past 30 years, she had finally closed on her “vacation/retirement house.”

“Other than being with my children, grandchildren and [Steve Lodge] it’s one of my happiest and fondest memories and one of my parents favorite destinations,” she told fans at the time.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Vicki and Tamra began filming on their new show in February but were forced to go into an unexpected hiatus just weeks later due to the spread of COVID-19. However, according to a recent post shared to Tamra’s Instagram account days ago, she and Vicki appear to be back in front of the camera, along with several of their friends.