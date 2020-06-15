Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Curves In Skimpy Yellow Bikini, Lounges On Outdoor Couch

Stassie Karanikolaou turned up the heat in a new post on Instagram on Monday afternoon. The model shared a sultry photo on her feed in which she sported a light yellow bikini that showed off all her curves as she posed on an outdoor couch. Stassie’s look did nothing but favors for her physique and certainly drove fans wild.

The photo showed Stassie leaning back on the white cushions of a dark wicker sofa on a stone patio. In the background, a bar with several stools could be seen. Though the area appeared to be covered with a canopy roof, sunlight poured in and washed over Stassie. Her tan skin looked even darker in her bright-colored swimwear.

Stassie’s look included a low-cut top with a small V-slit on the front of the bikini. The neckline did little to contain Stassie’s ample cleavage, which spilled out at the center. The tight fabric hugged her busty chest closely.

Stassie’s flat, toned tummy was on show between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini remained low on the model’s waist to show off her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and emphasized her hourglass figure. Her long, lean legs and curvy hips were fully exposed as well.

Stassie accessorized the outfit with a gold bracelet on her wrist. She also sported a full face of makeup, including contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, dark eyeliner, and a matte pink color on her full lips. Stassie’s freshly-dyed brunette locks fell over her shoulders in straight strands.

Stassie appeared to bend and rest her legs on a table in front of her. She arched her back as she lay on the couch, further emphasizing her figure. Stassie pulled her arms behind her head and narrowed her eyes at the camera with a sultry gaze.

The post garnered more than 540,000 likes and nearly 2,300 comments in just a few hours, proving to be a hit with Stassie’s fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“You’re stunning Stass,” fellow model Devin Brugman wrote.

“Gorgeous Stassieeeee,” another user added.

“Ooooo sooo pretty,” a third follower wrote with heart-eye emoji.

Stassie’s fans know that she can pull off any look. The influencer recently turned 23 years old, and she has been filling her Instagram feed with images from the party. In one recent share, the babe rocked a curve-hugging pink dress as she posed alongside her best friend, Kylie Jenner.