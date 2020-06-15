Brooklyn Rae Silzer Shares Adorable Post Honoring Her ‘General Hospital’ Anniversary

General Hospital star Brooklyn Rae Silzer shared an adorable post on Instagram on Sunday noting that it was her anniversary of first joining the soap.

Silzer’s post contained two photos side-by-side. The first showed her as a little girl, holding up her new ABC identification card as she stood on the GH set.

She wore a bright-pink headband and matching bright-pink pants along with a long-sleeved black sweater. She stood in the parking lot with the General Hospital sign behind her, a popular spot for cast members to snap photos.

The second photo in the post showed Silzer again holding that same ABC identification card. This time, she was standing in what appeared to probably be her yard at home.

The 14-year-old actress wore a black sweater that looked fairly similar to the one she wore in that first-day post. This time, however, she wore jeans and a black belt in place of the bright pink.

In both cases, Silzer had her trademark brunette locks styled simply, hanging over one shoulder and down her back. She also smiled broadly in both photos.

In her caption, Silzer said that it was the nine-year anniversary of her first day playing Emma Scorpio Drake on General Hospital. She noted that the role had been a dream-come-true and that she would be forever grateful.

At this point, Emma is seen just in the occasional storyline arc. She was written out several years ago when Jason Thompson ended his run as Dr. Patrick Drake, and the story was that Patrick and Robin reunited and moved to California with Emma.

Emma does, however, head back to Port Charles once in a while to visit her grandma Anna. She last popped up in January and fans would love to see more of her.

Thousands of fans liked Silzer’s post and added comments showing their adoration for the teen actress.

“Happy 9th Anniversary Brooklyn! It’s been so fun watching you and Emma grow up on GH! Maybe in the next year or two Emma will decide to come to Port Charles for University! Lol,” wrote one fan.

“GH is the lucky one. We have watched you grow just like your GH Mom. Congratulations to you sweetheart,” another show fan shared.

“You are a joy to watch! Just like your TV Mama there is no other Emma! I hope Emma is around with a great storyline of her own this summer,” detailed another note.

It sounds as if Silzer would love the opportunity to be back on General Hospital on a more regular basis too. The writers could surely come up with some type of storyline for the character of Emma. However, it could be a bit challenging since some of her Port Charles peers like Cameron have been aged.

In the meantime, the teen actress is still the Emma that General Hospital fans have loved for nearly a decade and it’s clear that viewers would love to see Silzer back on the set again soon.