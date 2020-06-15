‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: Brooke & Victor Conspire To Make Ridge Jealous

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, June 16 reveal that Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) will make an appearance on the world’s most-watched soap. In fact, Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make a move on The Moustache that will have Ridge Forrester (then – Ronn Moss) fuming, per Soaps.

During the week of June 15, the soap opera will feature characters from The Young and the Restless. Characters from B&B’s sister sudser will cross over during the theme week “Bold Gets Restless.”

Brooke, Ridge, & Taylor’s Love Triangle

Before the Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), and Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) love triangle, The Bold and the Beautiful had Brooke and Taylor Hayes (Hunter Tylo) sparring over Ridge.

At the time of the episode, which originally aired on January 29, 1999, Taylor was married to Ridge. However, the dressmaker had a wandering eye and Brooke knew it. Even though Ridge swore that he was committed to Taylor, Brooke knew that he still had feelings for her.

Brooke & Victor Conspired To Make Ridge Jealous

While sitting at Café Russe, Brooke asked Victor to help her make a point. She wanted him to kiss her to make Ridge jealous.

Ridge and Taylor were sitting at another table. He couldn’t keep his eyes off Victor and Brooke as they flirted. Of course, Taylor was irked that her husband was more interested in what was going on at Brooke’s table. She didn’t want to have to fight for his attention again.

Victor complied with Brooke’s wishes and got up to kiss her. Brooke beamed because her plan was going as planned.

Ridge Confronted Victor

Ridge was livid when he saw the kiss. He reminded Taylor of Victor’s philandering ways and was convinced that he was taking advantage of Brooke’s vulnerability.

Although Taylor begged him not to go to Brooke’s table, Ridge got up anyway. He confronted Victor and reminded him that he had a wife at home. In fact, Ridge demanded that Victor leave L.A. and return to Genoa City immediately. He was grateful for the business relationship but he would not allow Victor to use Brooke.

Brooke and Victor continued to touch each other which enraged Ridge. Taylor hurriedly made her way to the table and dragged a protesting Ridge away. Brooke gloated as she saw how cross Ridge was.

Brooke and Victor’s friendship was cemented as they succeeded in their mission. He wished her luck with getting Ridge back and she thanked him for playing along. Victor told Brooke that she had made an impression on him.