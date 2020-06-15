Helga Lovekaty Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Yellow Bikini

On Monday, June 15, Russian model Helga Lovekaty shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 4 million Instagram followers. The photos showed the 28-year-old standing on a grassy area in front of tropical trees. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Bali, Indonesia.

Helga flaunted her fantastic figure in a yellow string bikini that featured a plunging top and a pair of high-cut bottoms. The skimpy swimwear showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram star finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings and a flower barrette.

Helga styled her long locks in a sleek side part and wore a minimal amount of makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine. She seemed to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, a few coats of mascara, and nude lip gloss. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a light pink.

In the first image, the model stood with her shoulders back and her arms to her side. She looked off into the distance with a serious expression on her face. Helga altered her position for the following photo by turning her body slightly and tugging on her bikini bottoms.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that the pictures were taken at an earlier date. She seemed to be stating that she would like to travel to Bali, like she was able to prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

Fans seemed to have loved the post as it soon racked up more than 53,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“So gorgeous,” wrote a fan, adding a string of yellow heart emoji to the comment.

“[T]he most beautiful girl, have a nice day and excellent week,” added a different devotee.

“Stunningly beautiful as always,” said another follower.

“Beautiful face, heavenly body = dreamgirl!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

The digital influencer is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles that leave little to the imagination.