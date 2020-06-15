Nina Serebrova Goes Topless On The Beach In Sizzling Snap

Nina Serebrova is gearing up for summer in the most sexy way possible. On Monday, the brunette model took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure while posing topless on the beach.

The geotag on the post indicated that Nina was at Sunny Isles Beach in Florida. The blue and turquoise waters blended with the sky behind her, creating the perfect backdrop for her sexy photoshoot. The sky was partially cloudy, but that did not stop Nina from looking smoking hot.

Nina was scantily clad, wearing a skimpy pair of black bikini bottoms and a strappy coverup skirt that did very little to cover anything up. The flirty skirt featured gold beads and long fringe, some of which was splayed out the the beach behind her.

The photo captured the popular influencer sitting on one side of her hip while she faced the camera. She leaned on both of her hands, which were off to one side. One of her arms was positioned strategically across the front of her body, covering one of her breasts. That being said, the pose still flashed plenty of side boob. Her long, thick hair was styled in loose waves and tossed over one shoulder, covering up her other breast. Her knees were bent, showing off her slender waist and the front of her body, which was covered in sand.

Nina closed her eyes and tilted her face to the sky. She flashed a flirty smile while pursing her lips. The model appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup that included sculpted brows, thick eyelashes, and a glossy pink shade on her lips. She also sported a pink polish on her long nails.

In the caption, she wrote about the ocean while also mentioning her promotional partner, Fashion Nova.

Some of Nina’s admirers took a moment to gush over the titillating snap.

“Wow wow what a stunning picture this is,” one Instagram user wrote.

“too beautiful to be true,” a second follower commented.

“Oh wow wow I actually have no words,” echoed a third fan.

“Wow so hot and beautiful,” a fourth admirer chimed in.

Hot is a word that Nina’s fans frequently use to describe some of her updates. She seems to know what they like to see, and she does not appear to have a problem flaunting her figure in skimpy outfits. Not too long ago, she gave her fans something to get excited about when she shared a snap that featured her wearing a bright yellow and white bikini.