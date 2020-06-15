Britney Spears ‘Finally Cut Bangs’ & Shows Off Her New Look While In A Triangle-Top Bikini

Britney Spears debuted a new look on Monday, June 15, showing off her freshly cut bangs for her 24.5 million Instagram followers. Dressed in a bubble-gum pink triangle-top bikini trimmed with black-and-white animal print, Spears peered into the camera with her lips slightly pursed. She appeared to be wearing her hair half-up and half-down, with her wispy bangs framing her face.

In both photos shared by the “Womanizer” singer, her golden locks cascased down her left shoulder. In the first photo, Spears kept her arms down by her side as she stood on a patio, perhaps in her backyard. In the background, two lounge chairs and an umbrella could be seen.

Spears appeared to be wearing very minimal makeup and accessorized with only a black choker. In the second photo, she placed her hands on the sides of her bikini bottoms, which were so low-cut, fans could see her two pelvic-area tattoos. She wore a white scrunchie or bracelet on one wrist and a watch on the other. She also appeared to be wearing a mood ring on one of her fingers, perhaps paying homage to her newly released song, “Mood Ring,” from her 2016 album, Glory.

Interestingly, Spears’ flat tummy seemed to be missing one iconic piece of jewelry — her belly button ring. No word on whether or not she took the piercing out temporarily or for good. You can check out the photos below.

This certainly is not the first time the pop star has debuted a new hairstyle, of course. She has been known to switch things up, changing her locks from long to short and even going from brunette to blond overnight. While Spears’ long blond tresses are her signature look, she pulls off others just as well. Bangs are no exception to her prowess with hairstyles, as evidenced by the response she received from her fans, several of whom lit up the comments section to let her know they approve of the new look.

“You look so good,” wrote one Instagram user.

“OMG I love that for you,” a second added.

“You look stunning,” echoed a third fan.

Several others commented with multiple heart-eye emoji.

Over the past couple of months, Spears has been laying low due to the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, she has been hanging out with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari. The two have enjoyed exercising together, going on hikes, and even going horseback riding. And if you’re wondering what Asghari thinks of his lady’s new look, it’s all good things. The personal trainer posted a comment in which he made a joke about how many people would comment “Queen of Bangs” (it’s a Britney army Instagram thing). and added a heart.