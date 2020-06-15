Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Lowers Underwear To Show Off Chiseled Body

Ariana James tantalized her 2.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, June 14, with a new smoldering snapshot of herself lowering her underwear bottoms to show off her chiseled body.

The snapshot, which can be seen at this link to her Instagram, showed the Colombian fitness model posing on the balcony of her home in Miami, Florida, as indicated by the geotag. She faced the camera with her legs shoulder-width distance apart, showcasing James’s strong quads. The picture was taken in a bright, sunny day whose natural lighting made her tan complexion glow. She looked at the camera with puckered lips and squinty eyes.

James rocked a mismatched underwear set that included a skimpy bottom with a fuchsia waistband. The main part was light pink with black dots. She hooked her thumbs on either band and pulled them far from her body while lowering the underwear. As she did so, she exposed her strong hips and chiseled lower abs and obliques.

She paired her bottoms with a black bra made of a soft fabric that clung to her chest. It had a low-cut neckline that allowed James to flaunt her ample cleavage. It had a delicate bow in the middle and thin straps placed over her shoulders.

James wore her raven hair down in straight strands that tumbled onto her back. She accessorized her look with a black cap featuring a white Mickey Mouse on the front. The cap protected her face from the sun, casting a shadow over her eyes.

In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 182,000 likes and upwards of 2,400 comments. Her fans flocked to the comments section to rave about her insane physique and to share their admiration for her dedication. As usual, her post offered a mix of English and Spanish comments.

“Humble, beautiful and an inspiration,” one user raved.

“If my girlfriend has liked your post, so can I,” replied another fan, including a laughing-crying emoji with the message.

“You set Instagram on fire,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Wow you are perfect queen my biggest inspiration to keep moving forward,” added a fourth fan.

