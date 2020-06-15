Bri Teresi Is A Total Hottie In Floral Bikini At The Beach

Bri Teresi delighted fans with a sizzling new Instagram update that saw her clad in a skimpy bikini. The post was comprised of four photos and one video.

The first image in the set captured Bri posing for a solo shot in the sand. A geotag in the upload indicated that she was in Butler Beach, Florida. At the model’s back were a cloud-covered sky, the ocean, and a few swimmers in the water. She knelt on a white towel and popped her hip to the side while placing one hand on her thigh and running the other through her silky, blond tresses. Bri looked down at the ground and parted her lips slightly.

The model stunned in a two-piece bikini that did her slender figure nothing but favors. The babe’s top was primarily white, and it boasted a colorful floral pattern with different hues of pink, green, and orange. The garment top had a halter-neck cut, and its cups were hardly enough to contain her ample chest. It looked like the piece had an underwire, which helped to accentuate her most notable assets even further. The garment was knotted in the middle, and its ties fell down near her ribs.

Her bottoms were just as sexy and did more showing than they did covering. Its sides had strings that were tied on Bri’s hips and helped draw attention to her flat stomach and tiny waist. Meanwhile, the daringly high cut of the garment also helped to showcase her slender legs.

The second post, which was a video, captured Bri with a bikini-clad friend on her back.

The next two photos showed Bri soaking up the sun on her towel, and the last image included a shot with her pal.

The Maxim model styled her long, blond tresses with a side part in some of the pictures, and in others, her tresses were soaking wet. Her trip to the beach still called for an expert application of glam that appeared to include eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss.

In its two hours live, the post has attracted plenty of attention from Bri’s massive fan base. Over 5,000 fans have double-tapped the sexy post while another 150-plus left compliments.

“Beautiful pics and vids you are absolutely gorgeous Bri,” one follower gushed with the addition of a few flame and heart emoji.

“Looks like you had fun!! Beautiful. Have a great day!!” a second social media user commented.

“Florida looks so good on you… You look relaxed and beautiful… Capture that feeling wherever you travel and there will be a pot of gold at the end of your [rainbow emoji],” a third fan wrote.