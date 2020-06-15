Brian Austin Green Fuels Dating Rumors After He’s Spotted Leaving A Restaurant With Courtney Stodden

Actor Brian Austin Green was seen leaving a California restaurant with actress Courtney Stodden over the weekend, The Daily Mail reported. This outing comes weeks after his ex, Megan Fox, was seen lipsynching with a rumored love interest, Machine Gun Kelly, in the rapper’s music video.

Austin Green lead the way as he and Stodden exited the Agoura Hills restaurant, Mejico Grill & Tequila Lounge. The actor did not hold the door for the blonde as the two left the establishment carrying a large white takeout bag. The eatery, which serves Mexican-Oaxacan dishes, is “well known” for their “diverse menu of delicious and authentic Mexican cuisine.” Mejico Grill and Tequila Lounge does not currently allow patrons to eat inside due to the current worldwide pandemic.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 actor was dressed casually, wearing a black Pink Floyd tee-shirt which showcased his tattoos. The star also had on grey joggers and Vans sneakers. The With Brian Austin Green podcast host accessorized with Ray-Ban Wayfarer sunglasses, a black leather backpack with patches, and a black protective mask.

Stodden was dressed much more formally. The blonde pinup wore a long leopard body-hugging dress that showcased her waistline and black platform high heels. The actress also had a blue mask below her ears and gold sunglasses on her head. Stodden’s long blonde hair was parted down the middle, and the actress’s makeup was thoroughly done, complete with a dark-winged eyeliner and pink lips. The star also carried a Louis Vuitton tote bag. The couple looked serious as they walked to a car parked in front of the restaurant.

It was unclear how long the two spent inside the restaurant or where the two were headed. The pair left together after Austin Green walked Stodden to the passenger side of a white Tesla. The actor waited for Stodden to be settled before he entered the driver’s side. It wasn’t known if either was the owner of the electric vehicle.

Austin Green recently split from his wife of over 10 years, actress Megan Fox. The couple share three sons, Bodhi Ranson, Journey River, and Noah Shannon. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the split between Austin Green and Fox did not come as a surprise to the actor. The two were having “issues for a while,” according to a US Weekly report. A source also told the outlet that Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox were together before the couple’s divorce announcement.