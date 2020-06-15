Tinsley Mortimer Opens Up About Her Decision To Leave ‘RHONY’ And Move To Chicago

Tinsley Mortimer left the Big Apple last year.

Tinsley Mortimer decided to leave her home in New York City and head to Chicago to live with Scott Kluth, her then-boyfriend, last year before he ultimately popped the question in November and during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the former Real Housewives of New York City star was asked about her potential regrets.

While chatting with Andy Cohen after officially confirming she had left the cast amid production on Season 12, Tinsley made it clear that when it comes to joining Scott in Illinois, she doesn’t regret her decision to leave “so suddenly” one bit.

“Not at all. I absolutely — not at all. It was something that at that moment I knew — it was scary. But I knew that I had to trust myself,” Tinsley explained, according to a June 15 report shared by Bravo’s The Daily Dish. “I really followed my heart and my gut, and I knew it was the right decision.”

According to Tinsley, it was sad and scary leaving her longtime residence in New York City but in her heart, she knew that moving to Chicago was the best thing she could do. She also felt that if she didn’t commit to living with Scott full-time in the Windy City, she would likely regret it.

“And the outcome has been amazing,” she continued, giving a nod to her 2019 engagement.

While many have suspected that Tinsley only moved to Chicago because she knew that Scott was getting ready to propose, Tinsley said that she had no idea that she and Scott would get engaged so soon after she relocated from her home on the east coast.

During an interview with the Bravo Insider, via The Daily Dish, Tinsley said that she loves Chicago and came to the city often during the time that she and Scott were involved in an on-again, off-again romance. She then noted that Chicago reminds her of New York City, although she described it as a scaled down version of her former hometown.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Tinsley opened up about her new life in Chicago during an interview with Hollywood Life in April, telling the outlet that her two dogs, Strawberry and Shortcake, loved having her and Scott with them around the clock.

Tinsley also said that when it comes to her life at home with Scott, she is feeling like a “Real Housewife” now that she spends a lot of her time cleaning, “doing laundry, making beds, organizing,” and decorating.