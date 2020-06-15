Sommer Ray Sizzles In Tiny Animal-Print Bikini On Black Sand Beach

Instagram model Sommer Ray shared a handful of photos on her Instagram page on Monday that will no doubt be raising temperatures among her millions of followers. The 23-year-old beauty did not provide much in the way of details regarding the where or when of these photos. Despite that, it didn’t look like her fans cared about those particular details.

Sommer shared the new slate of photos via her Instagram page early Monday afternoon. Her caption was simple, indicating that this photoshoot was done in an exotic spot with black sand beaches. The nine photos showed her wearing an animal-print bikini as she flaunted her figure in a variety of positions and these clearly caused a stir.

The first photo in Sommer’s post showed her standing with her arms raised over her head and one hip cocked slightly. A gorgeous landscape was behind her, but the model’s fit physique dominated the shot.

Based on the tags on the photo, it appeared that this animal-print bikini was one from Sommer’s line of swimwear. The first photo showcased Sommer’s hourglass curves and flat tummy, while the second one showed off some cleavage. Sommer continued to tousle her hair in this second photo, but she was kneeling in the shallow water and black sand, streaks of it covering her thighs, waist, and arm.

Sommer appeared to have little to no makeup on for this photo shoot. She did wear a pair of silver hoop earrings along with some rings on her fingers though. Other than those minimal accessories, the model let the focus be on her fantastic figure and the stunning backdrop.

Other photos in the new series of snaps showed Sommer striking a number of sultry poses. One showed her on her hands and knees in the shallow water, and she did share one shot that gave her an opportunity to flaunt her pert derriere.

Another photo featured Sommer spread out on the sand, tugging at the waistband of her bikini bottoms and flaunting her chiseled abs. With each picture, Sommer appeared to be more and more covered with the black sand and her fans could hardly contain themselves.

In just one hour, there were already more than 530,000 likes on this new Instagram post. More than 3,000 comments poured in with people heaping praise on the stunning model.

“Why are you such a goddess???” one follower questioned.

“This is what a natural body with hard work looks like and I’m obsessed,” a fan declared.

“Literally so beautiful,” another fan shared.

Sommer has shared a number of behind-the-scenes peeks of various photoshoots over the past few weeks. They typically involve lingerie, bikinis, workout gear, or bathing suits, and this new series of snaps looks like it is well on its way to becoming one of her most popular posts of the past few months.