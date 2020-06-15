Hunter McGrady Flaunts Her Voluptuous Figure In A Variety Of Outfits From Her Clothing Brand

Voluptuous bombshell Hunter McGrady recently launched her own clothing brand, All Worthy, and in her latest Instagram post she stunned her 666,000 followers with a fashion show in which she rocked several of the looks released in June.

Though Hunter didn’t include a geotag on the post, the video was filmed in what looked like her walk-in closet area, with plenty of accessories visible on the shelves to her left as well as colorful garments hanging nearby.

Hunter kicked things off with a simple pair of jeans and a basic t-shirt, which she mentioned in a text overlay was available in five different colors. She then swapped out her jeans for some bold paisley-printed pants with a retro wide-legged silhouette. She knotted the t-shirt at her waist to accentuate her hourglass curves.

Hunter also rocked a floral skirt with a scandalously sexy slit, a jean skirt that she revealed comes in two different washes, and a jean jacket. She mixed up the different pairings as well, at one point rocking a vertically striped blouse with her denim miniskirt before stepping back into her jeans paired with a printed blouse.

Hunter even got all dolled up in a sexy summer dress with a black-and-white print, a v-neck neckline that revealed a tantalizing hint of cleavage, and spaghetti straps. She concluded the video with a clip in which she wore a stunning floral dress. Throughout the video clip, Hunter’s long blond locks hung down in tousled curls, and she flaunted her voluptuous figure while flirting with the camera.

Her makeup look was simple, yet accentuated her natural beauty to perfection. She had what appeared to be a nude hue on her lips, and subtle eye makeup that brought out her gorgeous gaze. She kept the accessories basic as well, adding a delicate necklace and a pair of hoop earrings that remained consistent as she swapped out her outfits.

Her followers loved the video update, and the post racked up over 28,200 views within three hours. It also received 134 comments from her eager fans.

“You are soooooo gorgeous,” one fan wrote, followed by a heart eyes emoji.

“The skirt with the slit!! You’re such a beauty!!” another follower added, loving one particular look Hunter wore in the video.

“Beautiful!! Love the fashion show! Thanks for all your brilliantly coordinated outfits and inspiration,” a third fan commented.

Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Hunter gave her followers a dose of summer with a gorgeous Instagram update in which she rocked a floral dress from her collection. She posed outdoors on a patio area and had her blond locks pulled back in a tousled, romantic style that matched the vibe of the dress.