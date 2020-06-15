Kayla Moody Goes Topless In Racy New Instagram Post

The model is wearing only jean shorts as she rests her breasts against a wooden wall.

Kayla Moody is leaving little to the imagination. In a racy new Instagram post, the model went topless, wearing only jean shorts in the photo. In the image, Kayla’s breasts are pushed up against a wall made up of wooden boards, and her face is turned seductively toward the camera.

Kayla’s hand is positioned on the wall as well, just in front of her breasts. Her hair fell down along her bare back, and her jean shorts didn’t do much to cover up her ample backside. The shorts are frayed at the ends, and tinted a dark blue, which only further highlights her tan skin. Although she was turned to the side in the image, it still gave her followers a view of her curves, and of her toned abs.

Kayla had a french-tip manicure in the photo, and appeared to be wearing makeup as well. She looked like she had a subtle pink lipstick on, as well as eyeliner, mascara, and eye shadow. The model also seemed to be wearing foundation, as well as bronzer and blush. Behind her, there wasanother wall composed of wooden boards that looks a lot like the one she’s leaning against.

Kayla’s more than 860,000 followers were eager to show their appreciation for the photo, which had already been commented on 75 times and liked thousands more in the first 10 minutes after it was posted. In the comments, Kayla’s followers were eager to tell the model just how gorgeous she was.

“I can’t believe how beautiful you are,” one person commented.

“I think you are very very sexy,” another added.

Posters also wrote that they were sending their appreciation from all over the world.

“Beautiful? F***ing beautiful from start to finish, right and back, greetings from Paraguay,” one user wrote.

“Now that is???????? hot Kayla…,” another chimed in.

One of Kayla’s most recent posts prior to her latest update also featured a pair of jean shorts. In that post, the model can be seen rocking a cowgirl hat and a skimpy white top that she was pulling up to partially reveal her ample cleavage. In the image, Kayla is looking off to the side, and her other hand is resting on the brim of her hat.

Kayla’s toned mid-section is on full display in the image, as are her carefully manicured nails. In the day since that image was posted, its been liked by thousands, and has received more than 240 comments.