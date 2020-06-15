Bianca Taylor Flaunts Pert Derriere & Discusses Her Bisexuality In Latest Instagram Post

On Monday, June 15, American fitness model Bianca Taylor started off the workweek by sharing a suggestive snap with her 821,000 Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 26-year-old posing in a bathroom. She stood in front of a sizable mirror and placed her hands on the marble sink countertop. Bianca faced away from the photographer and gazed at the mirror, parting her full lips.

The Instagram star opted to go topless, but covered most of her chest with her arms, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. Bianca did have on a pair of cheeky coral-colored underwear, that showed off her pert derriere. As for jewelry, the tattooed model sported a gold chain necklace.

Bianca styled her long dark hair in a deep middle part and wore a full face of makeup. She made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation made reference to the fact that June is LGBTQ Pride Month. She gave an encouraging message about feeling secure with one’s “body, sexuality, and truth” and noted that she is “[p]roud to be bi.” Bianca also encouraged her followers to check out her Linktree account where she has linked her OnlyFans page.

Many of her followers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“You’re absolutely stunning so wonderful as always,” gushed a fan, adding both a heart-eye and red heart emoji to the comment.

“You are amazing. Never change, thank you for being you, thank you for being the best,” added a different devotee.

“Like how are you so perfect,” remarked another admirer.

“You’re wonderful and hot Bianca Taylor,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Bianca graciously responded to some of the comments. The photo appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 23,000 likes.

This is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on Instagram. Earlier this month, she uploaded tantalizing pictures, in which she wore a skimpy string bikini. That post has been liked over 37,000 times since it was shared.