Kindly Myers Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Pink Lingerie

Kindly Myers teased her 2 million Instagram fans on Monday, June 15, with a snapshot of herself “stirring the pot.” The American Playboy model took to the photo-sharing app to post a snapshot of herself clad in a flattering lingerie set that showed off her bombshell figure.

Myers was captured indoors as she sat on a wooden floor. She faced the camera with her legs bent to the right. One knee was against the floor while the other jutted up a bit, helping to accentuate her toned derriere. Her torso was slightly bent to the right, and she placed her hand on the floor for support.

She sizzled in a hot pink two-piece set that included an underwire bra with thin straps placed over her shoulders. The cups were covered in a white floral pattern all throughout. The push-up structure showed off her ample cleavage. Myers teamed it with a pair of matching underwear bottoms, most of which was blocked by her bent leg. However, a bit of its side was visible, showing that she wore it pulled up high on her hip.

Myers wore her platinum blond hair swept over to the left and styled down in perfectly straight strands that fell in front of her shoulders, coming to a rest alongside her torso. She also appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup, seemingly including black liner around her eyes, mascara, a pinkish lipstick, and bronzer that helped contour her face. She accessorized her style with a simple silver pendant necklace. Also on display was a delicate black tattoo on her right wrist.

Within the first half hour, the post has garnered more than 2,800 likes and over 85 comments. Instagram users took to the comments section to gush over her beauty and to express their admiration for her.

“One of my fav photos of you!!!” one of her fans wrote.

“So perfect and sexy head to toes,” replied another user.

“Remarkable photo Kindly,” a third admirer chimed in.

“I’d stir the pot with you ant time Kindly,” added a fourth fan.

