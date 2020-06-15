John Bolton Braces For Lawsuit From Trump Administration Over Unredacted Tell-All Book Release

Former Trump administration National Security Adviser John Bolton will likely be the subject of a lawsuit by his former employer over the information contained in a soon-to-be-released tell-all book about his time in the White House.

ABC News reported information from individuals close to the situation, who told the network that Bolton should expect to see a suit in federal court aimed at stopping the release of the book as is.

The network’s source said that the lawsuit could be filed as soon as Monday, but will likely be within the next few days, as some of the details of the case have yet to be ironed out.

Bolton has made no secret of the fact that his upcoming book, The Room Where It Happened, isn’t going to be a flattering account of what he saw while working in the administration. The book is slated to be released on June 23 and has been published by Simon & Schuster.

The publisher gave a colorful description of the book which offers a gives a peek into what the former national security adviser wants to communicate with his memoir.

“What Bolton saw astonished him: a President for whom getting reelected was the only thing that mattered, even if it meant endangering or weakening the nation.”

ABC noted that the publisher’s online description details what Bolton saw as potentially impeachment-worthy “transgression” that spanned “the full range” of foreign policy decisions.

However, according to a Wall Street Journal op-ed last week, White House lawyer John Eisenberg “asserted in a letter that Mr. Bolton’s manuscript contains classified information and that publishing the book would violate his nondisclosure agreements.”

While the administration might be attempting to delay the book release, Bolton is continuing his media push to get the word out about the book’s upcoming release.

The former administration official did his first interview about the memoir, with ABC News Chief of Global Affairs Correspondent Martha Raddatz.

That interview is slated to air as a one-hour special Sunday, June 21 on ABC.

He’s the man the president doesn’t want you to hear. I just sat down with John Bolton, Pres. Trump’s former trusted adviser, for an exclusive one-on-one interview—with no question off limits. Watch the special event Sunday at 9/8c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/VAdtK30f3Z — Martha Raddatz (@MarthaRaddatz) June 15, 2020

News of Bolton’s forthcoming book sent ripples through Washington D.C. last week, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

The publication reported that the president noted to media personalities off the record early in February that he knew the book might contain “highly classified” information and considered Bolton a “traitor” thanks to his intent to publish it.

“We’re going to try and block the publication of the book,” Trump reportedly said.

“After I leave office, he can do this. But not in the White House.”

In a tweet from January, the president also addressed Bolton and his book.