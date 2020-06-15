Larsa Pippen Rocks Scandalously Short Daisy Dukes In Her Latest Instagram Update

Reality television star Larsa Pippen shared a sexy selfie with her 1.9 million Instagram followers in which she showed off her curvaceous figure in a casual ensemble. Though she didn’t include a geotag on the post, Larsa took the picture at her home, in a spot where she has taken many selfies before. Her bed and a large area rug were visible in the distance, as well as a flat-screen television mounted on the wall. The space was filled with natural light, courtesy of a large set of sliding glass doors opening onto a balcony area.

Larsa’s enviable figure remained the focal point of the snap as she captured the shot. She rocked an oversized cropped beige sweatshirt from the brand PrettyLittleThing, who she made sure to tag in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. The loose-fitting sweatshirt draped over her upper body, not revealing much of her curves, but the cropped length meant that some of her flat stomach was on display.

She paired the oversized top with some scandalously tiny Daisy Dukes. The shorts were slightly high-waisted, accentuating Larsa’s hourglass physique, and had a distressed hem. The hem didn’t even manage to cover all of Larsa’s sculpted rear, and a portion of her backside as well as her toned thighs were on display in the look. The shorts were so skimpy that the pockets were visible, extending past the hem of the Daisy Dukes down the top of her thigh.

Larsa held a purse in one hand while she clutched her cell phone in the other to take the selfie. Her long locks cascaded down her back in a sleek style, and her beauty look was glamorous. She had what looked like bronzed eyeshadow tones on her eyes paired with long lashes, and a nude hue on her plump lips.

Larsa’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot update, and the post received over 12,100 likes within one hour. The post also received 202 comments within the same time span.

“You are just flawless,” one fan commented.

“You are very, very stylish and beautiful,” another fan wrote, followed by a string of heart emoji.

“How is it possible you’re 45 lol,” one fan commented, captivated by Larsa’s ageless beauty.

“Beautiful aura, energy and shorts of course,” a fourth fan remarked, referencing Larsa’s caption.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Larsa tantalized her followers with a snap in which she hit the beach in an animal-print bikini. She didn’t mention when the photo was taken, but her hair was styled in long braids that clung tightly to her scalp before tumbling down her chest and back.