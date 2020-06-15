Lyna Perez Sizzles In Topless Snap, Teases ‘Tan Lines Are Overrated’

Instagram model Lyna Perez generated a lot of instantaneous heat with her Monday morning upload. The 27-year-old Miami, Florida native shared a sizzling-hot photo showing her flaunting her insane figure and her followers were quick to respond.

The photo that Lyna shared showed her standing outdoors, next to a swimming pool. The water was a stunning crystal-blue color and just a few wispy clouds could be seen in the otherwise blue sky.

Lyna’s pose for this salacious photo was one she has used similar variations of in a number of previous posts. Even if the pose looked relatively familiar, it didn’t appear that her 5.2 million followers minded one bit.

The model was photographed at an angle that allowed her to showcase her pert booty and her curvy backside, while also giving fans a glimpse of her ample bosom. She appeared to be topless, and one hand just barely covered her breasts. In addition, she wore a tiny, revealing pair of bikini bottoms.

The brunette bombshell looked over her bare shoulder toward the photographer, a rather sultry expression on her face. Her dark tresses were parted in the center and cascaded down her back in waves.

She appeared to be wearing a pink color on her plump lips along with a fair amount of bronzer on her cheekbones. Lyna’s makeup palette also seemed to include a dark eyeliner and mascara to highlight her stunning eyes.

It appeared that some faint tan lines could be seen on Lyna’s bare, tanned back. In her caption, she teased that tan lines were overrated and she encouraged her followers to share their opinions on this. By the looks of things, people were more than happy to respond.

It only took about 30 minutes for this topless photo of Lyna’s to receive more than 40,000 likes. Almost 1,200 comments were posted quite quickly as well and people had plenty of love to lavish on the stunning model.

“Girl you are out of this world,” wrote one of Lyna’s followers, several fire emoji included in the note.

“Wow you’re beautiful,” detailed an impressed fan.

“You’re so gorgeous omg,” another follower praised.

“I think clothes are overrated for you,” someone else teased, clearly appreciating the model’s decision to pose nearly nude.

Lyna has been posting frequently on both Instagram and TikTok, teasing her fans with her sexy curves and confidant attitude. She raises heart rates with anything she wears, or doesn’t as is the case in this topless photo, always leaving her millions of fans anxious to see more.