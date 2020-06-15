Cindy Prado Rocks A Neon Pink Bikini While Holding A Double-Sided Paddle By The Water

Cindy Prado showed off her incredible bikini body in a hot new Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The Cuban model showcased her killer curves in a scanty two-piece while asking her fans if they wanted to go paddleboarding.

Cindy went full bombshell in the skin-baring image as she rocked a neon pink bikini from Fashion Nova that popped against her gorgeous, allover tan. The minuscule two-piece included a bandeau-style top with thin straps and a daringly low neckline that flashed an eyeful of the model’s voluptuous cleavage. Its cups were cinched together with a thin tie that created a sexy cutout in the middle of her chest, teasing another look at her assets that gave the shot even more of a seductive vibe.

The influencer’s matching bikini bottoms made for quite a sight as well. The swimwear boasted only a small panel of fabric that covered up only what was necessary, leaving her long, lean legs and curvy hips on full display. It also featured a thin string waistband that was pulled high up on Cindy’s hips, accentuating her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

A geotag on the upload indicated that the double-pic update was snapped on Captiva Island in Florida, where Cindy was seen standing underneath the shade of a palm tree as she worked the camera. A pile of paddleboards and kayaks sat on top of the rocky shore behind the model, and she held a long, double-sided paddle in her hand.

Cindy kept her look simple — she accessorized with nothing more than a pair of gold hoop earrings and styled her honey-blond tresses down in loose, beachy waves. She did, however, opt for a full face of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a red lipstick, dusting of blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Cindy’s 1.4 million followers were quick to shower the new addition to her page with love. It has racked up over 9,000 likes within just one hour of going live, as well as dozens of comments. Many fans took the model up on her offer to go paddleboarding together, while others gushed over her incredible figure and beauty.

“Wow body goals,” one person wrote.

Another follower said that Cindy was “stunning as usual.”

“No one hotter than you in a bikini,” a third follower remarked.

“You take my breath away!” added a fourth fan.

This is hardly the first time that Cindy has shown some skin on her Instagram page. In another recent upload, the model pushed the limits of the social media platform by ditching her top, leaving her in nothing but a pair of skimpy bikini bottoms while hanging out on her balcony. That look proved to be another hit, racking up more than 64,000 likes and 1,235 comments to date.