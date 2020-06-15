Demi Rose Flaunts Bare Derrière In ‘Uncut’ Instagram Snap

Demi Rose Mawby knows how to get the attention of her 14.1 million Instagram followers. With edgy and often risqué photos, she is almost sure to leave them coming back for more. On Monday, the brunette model shared a racy snap that featured her posing nude among a pile of undeveloped film.

The sultry snapshot, which can be seen on her Instagram page, captured Demi from behind as she sat on what appeared to be a short concrete wall. As she is known to do, she flaunted her derrière — as well as the rest of her shapely figure. Dozens of sections of film surrounded her while several rolls of film fell from above. There were little distractions ins the picture, as she sat facing a blank white wall.

The model sat with her right leg to her side, and her left leg appeared to be dangling from the edge of the wall. She showed off her hourglass shape as she leaned her right hand on her foot while her left hand rested firmly on her left knee. Also on display was her curvy booty and silky smooth skin. Her shapely back was also prominent. The pose also showed off a peek of her side boob. Demi’s long hair was curled on the ends, and most of it was draped over her right shoulders. Sections of it cascaded down her back, adding some sex appeal to the snap.

Demi left the caption simple, yet precise. She also credited the photographer for her creative efforts.

As with most of her updates, the post was an instant hit, with more than 107,000 of her followers hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

The comments section was filled with dozens of flame and heart emoji, and some of her fans took some time to let her know what they thought of the tantalizing photo.

“The absolute queen and hottest woman on Instagram,” wrote one Instagram user.

“you are the hottest girl in the whole world,” a second admirer gushed.

“Wow Beautiful poetry of feminine beauty,” quipped a third follower.

“Very glamorous you should do a magazine,” a fourth comment read.

Demi is something of pro when to comes to flaunting her killer figure on social media. From sexy dresses to lingerie, she looks sensational in just about everything. Not too long ago, she sent temperatures soaring when she shared a snap that featured her showing off her curvaceous backside in a red bikini.