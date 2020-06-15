Katie Lee Shows Off Baby Bump In Tiny Black Bikini

She glowed in a new Instagram photo.

Katie Lee showed off her baby bump on Instagram and appeared to be glowing as she modeled a tiny black bikini. She looked gorgeous in the share, which appeared to have been taken on a pier near her home on Long Island, New York. She and husband Ryan Biegel will welcome their first child together this fall. The television personality and The Kitchen host said she has never felt more comfortable in her own body than she does right now.

The stunning 38-year-old was breathtaking in the image. She wore a tiny black triangle cut bikini, which showed off her fuller figure. The material was pulled to the sides to make room for her fuller breasts and the tiny bottom pulled out to cover her modestly. Her belly is stunning and the television cook was glowing as she celebrated the 28th week of her first pregnancy.

Atop the bikini, Katie wore a colorful caftan. Her hair was loose and blowing in the breeze. She appeared to have no makeup on in the share and smiled for the camera. Katie’s right hand was placed under her ear and alongside the right side of her neck. The overcast day did not dim the light that appeared to radiate from the mother-to-be in the photo. Katie stood on a dock with the vast ocean behind her. The composition of the photo was absolutely stunning.

The Kitchen host has used her social media account to document her pregnancy. She shared healthy recipes, told her followers about her food cravings, and most of all was grateful for all the well-wishes she had received over the past six months regarding the birth of her baby.

She announced via an Instagram post on April 27 that she will welcome a baby girl to the family she has created with Ryan and their dog Gus.

“Our original plan was to wait and be surprised at birth, but we decided at a time like this, some good news for us to be excited about right now outweighed a surprise in September,” she shared on the social media site.

Fans of the television cooking celebrity posted their own messages of support and delight at how wonderful Katie looked.

“The ability to grow life is so empowering. Love and light to you,” said one fan.

“I love that you are enjoying every minute of your pregnancy. You are truly glowing and I’ve loved watching your journey. It makes me miss the only time I was able to be pregnant,” stated a second follower.

“So beautiful! You are blessed, I know you worked hard for this! So happy for you, enjoy every minute,” remarked a third social media fan.