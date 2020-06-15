Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Her Sculpted Physique In A Pink Printed Bikini

Blond bombshell Yaslen Clemente tantalized her 1.9 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a smoking-hot double update in which she showed off her sculpted figure in a pink printed bikini. She flaunted her body from all angles in the update, and her fans absolutely loved it.

The bikini she wore was from the brand My Passerella, and she made sure to tag the brand’s Instagram page in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. Yaslen posed in front of her white sectional couch, which had a white throw blanket and pillows atop it, and there was a large picture hanging on the wall behind her.

Yaslen placed one hand on her slim waist and the other on a clothing rack beside her in the first snap. Several colorful pieces hung on the rack, and Yaslen mentioned in the caption that she had recently shared a try-on haul featuring different pieces from the same brand on her YouTube channel. In the Instagram post, however, she sizzled in the pink bikini alone.

The bikini top had triangular cups that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage, and thin straps that stretched around her back and neck. The top had a print on it, drawing the eye towards her ample assets. She also added a delicate necklace that dangled down her chest, ending just above her cleavage.

Yaslen paired the bikini top with matching bottoms that left little to the imagination. The bottoms dipped low in the front, showing off her toned stomach, and stretched high over her hips on the sides. The high-cut style elongated her legs, and also accentuated her hourglass figure.

Yaslen finished off the outfit with a pair of wedge sandals, and wore her blond locks down in a curled style.

For the second snap, she spun around to give her followers a view of the swimsuit from behind. The bikini bottoms were a thong style that left her pert rear on full display, and she lifted one leg in a pose that accentuated her curvaceous figure even more.

Yaslen’s followers loved the post, and it racked up over 20,500 likes within two hours, as well as 258 comments from her eager fans.

“Wow Yaslen! You look absolutely beautiful and gorgeous today,” one fan commented.

“Absolutely fantastic omg so unbelievably stunning,” another follower wrote.

“You always look amazing in every bikini,” a third fan added.

Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Yaslen shared a post in which she rocked a scandalous string bikini from the brand Risque Fash. The set featured a multi-colored floral print and covered barely anything at all, allowing Yaslen’s hourglass physique to be the focal point of the sizzling update.