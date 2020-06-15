Colombian Model Sara Orrego Flaunts Killer Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Sara Orrego showed off her killer legs to her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Sunday, June 14, when she took to the popular social media platform to post an update that saw her in a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes.

The first of the two photos captured the Colombian model striking a casual pose outdoors in what looked to be the entryway of a parking garage. She had her back turned away from the viewer, putting her backside on display. Orrego twisted her torso to the left, glancing at the camera with focused eyes and lips slightly parted.

The front leg was firmly on the ground, while she bent the back one, resting her weight on her toes. The second shot showed her facing the camera. She turned her head away from the photographer, looking at a point outside of the frame. She had her left hand in the pocket as she took the other hand to her face.

Orrego sizzled in a pair of distressed denim shorts with cutoff legs. Its super short raw hems exposed her toned quads while hugging her derriere closely. She paired her jeans with a casual slogan T-shirt. The black top was oversized, for a relaxed style. It boasted the word “Savage” and well as the number 1974 printed across the front with black and white accents.

She wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down, with the exception of small french braids on the sides. Orrego accessorized her look with 1990s-inspired shades boasting orange and blue lenses. She completed it with a pair of white chunky sneakers and matching socks.

In the caption, she simply included the figure 1.67, presumably her height in meters. In under a day, the photo has attracted more than 93,300 likes and over 550 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to rave about her good looks and to engage with her caption. As usual, her admirers offered their thoughts in both English and Spanish.

“Perfectly distributed,” one of her fans wrote.

“1.67 of pure beauty,” replied another user.

“It’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Absolutely Gorgeous… your legs [heart-eyes emoji],” added a fourth fan.

