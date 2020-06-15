Lisa Rinna Shares Hilarious Throwback Workout Video Clip, ‘RHOBH’ Star Dares Her Fans To Give It A Try

Lisa Rinna took to Instagram on Monday to share a throwback video and laugh at herself a little bit. The star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills created a video dance workout series years ago after appearing on Dancing with the Stars, and it seems that people can still get their hands on those.

In this latest post, Rinna teased that her followers could still get these DVDs online. The 56-year-0ld actress and reality television star posted a clip from one of these DVDs and it was truly something to behold.

For this particular dance workout, Rinna wore a purple bodysuit that allowed her to flaunt her phenomenal dancer’s physique. It had short sleeves and appeared to be rather sheer, as she seemed to be wearing a white workout bra beneath it. The neckline was quite low, allowing Rinna to show off a fair amount of cleavage.

Rinna wore a wide, silver belt around her waist and the booty-shorts style of the bodysuit showcased her hips, pert derriere, and lean legs. The RHOBH star wore a sparkly silver headband around her forehead and she had purple leg warmers around her calves.

Some might say that Rinna’s ensemble exuded something of a 1980s vibe. However, this particular workout seemed to come from the “Ballroom Body Blast” edition of Lisa Rinna Dance Body Beautiful, which appears to have been released in 2009.

In the caption of her Instagram post, Rinna teased that you can’t make this up. She also joked about how people could buy it online if they dared. The clip may be about a decade old, but it was brand-new for many of Rinna’s 2.4 million followers and they fully embraced it.

Rinna’s video was viewed more than 64,000 times in just the first couple of hours after she had first shared it. Several hundred people commented too as they declared their love for this clip.

“You are pure magic,” one follower noted.

“Not sure why but @lisarinna makes me wanna dance no matter what kind of day I’m having,” a fan declared.

“Look at those legs,” wrote another follower, who added a fire emoji to her comment.

“You always have a way to brighten the day,” someone else detailed.

Sharing throwback photos and videos is nothing new for Rinna, as her fans know. Last week, she shared a throwback photo to celebrate her daughter’s birthday. This video was seemingly more to give everybody a few chuckles than anything else, and it looks as if her quest to start everybody’s weeks off right was pretty successful.