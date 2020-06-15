Charly Jordan Basks In The Sun Topless For Steamy Quadruple-Photo Update

Charly Jordan wowed fans with a smoking-hot new set of Instagram photos that saw her in minimal clothing. The model’s post consisted of four new images that left virtually nothing to the imagination.

The photos captured the model outside on a gorgeous day. She did not use a geotag to indicate her exact location, but images from last week were tagged in Riviera Maya, where Charly said she was enjoying the trip of a lifetime. In front of her were a small pool, several palm trees, and a bright blue sky.

The first image showed the babe lounging on a chair that was positioned on top of shallow water. Charly sprawled out on her side, resting her head in her left hand and using the opposite hand to cover her chest. She bent her legs at her knees and closed her eyes as she looked up to the sky. Charly covered what was necessary to meet Instagram’s nudity guidelines but still teased a good glimpse of cleavage.

In the second shot, the blond bombshell sat upright and used her hand to cover her chest. She placed both feet on the ground directly in front of her and looked up toward the sky. Charly rocked a pair of tiny yellow bikini bottoms that stretched on her lower hip and helped draw attention to her tiny midsection and waist.

The next photo showed the model sprawled out on her stomach with her legs raised in the air. The bikini’s cheeky cut offered a great glimpse of her perky booty.

The last image in the series captured the model hanging out in a hammock.

The social media star appeared to have just taken a dip in the pool and wore her long, blond tresses down and wet. Charly kept her accessories to a minimum and wore only a few small bracelets on her wrist. She appeared to go makeup-free in the upload, and her naturally bronze complexion looked flawless.

Charly kept her caption simple. Since the photos went live on her page, they’ve earned incredible reviews. In a matter of minutes, over 118,000 fans double-tapped the skin-baring upload. An additional 400 followers took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section.

“Charly, you are so gorgeous,” one follower complimented alongside a series of red hearts.

“Wish I was there enjoying the view of your body!” a second social media user commented.

“How can someone be so beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

Several other Instagrammers could not find the right words and commented with emoji instead.