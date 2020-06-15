Chloe Saxon Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Cropped Windbreaker & Barely There Shorts

On Monday, June 15, British model Chloe Saxon shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 753,000 Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 34-year-old standing in a white-walled room. She sizzled in a cropped multi-colored windbreaker and a pair of matching shorts manufactured by the clothing company Fashion Nova. Chloe did not appear to be wearing a bra underneath her sheer top, leaving little to the imagination. The revealing ensemble also accentuated her washboard abs and sculpted hips. The tattooed model finished off the sexy look with gold hoop earrings, a coordinating necklace, ankle socks, and white Fila tennis shoes.

Chloe pulled back her long locks in a high ponytail, with loose pieces framing her face. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The Instagram star made her beautiful brown eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and false eyelashes. Her makeup also seemed to have featured filled-in eyebrows, peach blush, highlighter, and nude lipstick.

The first image showed the model arching her back and jutting out her hips. She hooked her thumb under her short’s waistband, as she gave the camera a sultry look by parting her lips and raising her eyebrows. She tugged on the waist of her tiny bottoms with her other thumb in the following photo. For the third picture, the stunner showed off her side profile and leaned against the wall. In the final shot, Chloe faced the other way and looked off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be making reference to the fact that her outfit resembles something that would have been worn in the 1980s. She also provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 2,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Gorgeous pics Chloe!!!” wrote one fan.

“Absolutely stunning. You’re so beautiful,” added a different devotee.

“Hot and sexy,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Chloe has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has flaunted her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing risque ensembles.