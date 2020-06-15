Bethany Lily April Flaunts Cleavage In Skimpy, Colorful Striped Bikini

The model said that the swimsuit was one of her favorites.

Bethany Lily April is getting colorful. In her latest Instagram post, the model posed in a skimpy bikini with colorful stripes on the top and bottom. The swimsuit left her cleavage on full display and little to the imagination.

In the photo, Bethany is posed leaning to one side as she held herself up with one hand. Her other hand was on the inside of her thigh, and her blonde hair hung down over one shoulder. In addition to highlighting her breasts, the photo also showcased her tiny waist and tight abs, as well as her tanned skin.

The model looked directly at the camera in the photo, and also appears to be wearing makeup. She seems to have foundation, bronzer, and blush on, as well as a soft shade of pink lipstick. Bethany also seems to be rocking some eyeliner and mascara.

In the caption, Bethany suggests that she really likes the swimsuit, which must be true, because she also posted a photo of herself in it two days ago. She even asked her followers if it was okay for her to post two images of the same suit in a row.

In the hour since the model’s most recent post in the bikini was posted, it’s already received more than 900 comments and thousands of likes. In the comments, Bethany’s fans said that they weren’t opposed to the model reusing the swimsuit. In fact, some of them encouraged it.

“I feel like we won the lottery with you, so please continue,” one user wrote.

“Of course babe you look beautiful with this bikini,” another added.

Others posted appreciations of Bethany’s body or made reference to the rainbow color palette of the swimsuit.

“I knew there was a reason Skittles are my favorite candy. Gaze at the rainbow, taste the rainbow,” a third user wrote.

Still others were worried that the suit may be a little too snug on the model.

“Are you kidding? Of course we don’t mind since we like it too but is it comfortable? It looks soo tight on your curves,” another user added.

In the first photo, the model put even more of an emphasis on her breasts and posed with her lips pushed together. The images could have been part of the same photoshoot, as Bethany seems to be wearing a similar level of makeup in both images. In the comments on the post, Bethany thanks her followers for helping her cross the 3 million follower threshold, which she did after she posted the photo.