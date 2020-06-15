Daisy Keech Slays In A Strapless Tie-Dye Bikini Top And Mesh Sarong

Daisy Keech returned to her Instagram page today to heat things up with a sizzling new snap. The post was shared to her page just moments ago but has already been showered with love from many of her 4.7 million followers.

The model and TikTok star was snapped at what appeared to be a relaxing beach resort in the new addition to her feed. She sat on the edge of a covered patio that was filled with gray rattan chairs and wooden tables and was surrounded by several vibrant green trees that gave the scene a tropical vibe.

As for her look in the image, Daisy slayed in a trendy, tie-dye bikini top from Fashion Nova that boasted a bold color scheme of red, yellow, and green. The swimwear was of a strapless style that showcased the beauty’s toned arms and shoulders, and wrapped tight around her chest to highlight her slender frame. It was tied in a tight knot in the middle of her chest with a small cutout underneath, adding another glimpse of cleavage to what was already on display thanks to the number’s low sweetheart neckline.

The bottom half of the model’s swimwear was hidden by a tan mesh sarong that was wrapped loosely around her waist in a way that almost threatened to fall off if she stood up. The skirt was just long enough to cover up Daisy’s curvy hips, treating her audience to a look at her sculpted legs and a teasing glimpse of her pert derriere. The ensemble also offered a full view of the star’s flat midsection and abs.

Daisy bunched her platinum locks in a messy updo as the photo was snapped, though several locks fell out of her grasp and spilled in front of her face. She added a dainty pendant necklace to give her outfit a bit of bling, and appeared to be wearing at ouch of makeup as well. The application was simple and appeared to include nothing more than blush, highlighter, and mascara so as not to take away from her natural beauty.

Many of the popular influencer’s fans took a moment to show her latest look some love, with over 110,000 of them hitting the like button within less than one hour of the post going live. Hundreds flocked to the comments section as well to leave a compliment for Daisy’s smoking hot display.

“You are perfect,” one person wrote.

“Most gorgeous woman I’ve ever seen,” quipped another fan.

“Your body is goals,” a third follower remarked.

“Pretty as always,” added a fourth admirer.

While there was no geotag included in Daisy’s post today, it may have been taken in Mexico, as she revealed in another recent upload on Friday that she was visiting the country for the first time. That post saw the star enjoying a beautiful day on the beach in a minuscule brown bikini, and has racked up more than 584,000 likes to date.